Jennifer Lawrence Speaks About the 'Trauma' of Having Nude Photos Leaked

Jennifer Lawrence says the "trauma" of having nude photos of herself leaked on the internet several years ago will forever haunt her.

The actress was among various other high-profile women including Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian to have photos leaked when her iCloud account was hacked in 2014. Speaking about it with Vanity Fair, Lawrence said it was unsettling thinking about how "anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day."

"Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever," Lawrence admitted.

The star has spoken openly before about having her nude photos leaked. In 2017, she described the incident as "unbelievably violating" to The Hollywood Reporter on a podcast.



"I think that I’m still actually processing it," she said. "When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute-to-minute — it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so. And, I don’t know, I feel like I got gang-banged by the f**king planet — like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process."

Lawrence also opened up about the ordeal during a 2014 Vanity Fair interview.

"Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this," she said. "It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe that we even live in that kind of world."

Lawrence explained that it was not a "scandal" but a "sex crime" and "sexual violation" that unfolded.

"The law needs to be changed, and we need to change," she added. "That’s why these Web sites are responsible. Just the fact that somebody can be sexually exploited and violated, and the first thought that crosses somebody’s mind is to make a profit from it. It’s so beyond me. I just can’t imagine being that detached from humanity. I can’t imagine being that thoughtless and careless and so empty inside."