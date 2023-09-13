Jennifer Garner Surprises Father With His Childhood Car

Jennifer Garner took her father on a trip down memory lane in celebration of his upcoming birthday.

The actor recently visited her hometown in Charleston, West Virginia, and during her stay arranged an early birthday surprise for William John Garner.

"Dad’s early birthday surprise: a ride in his childhood car — [a] 1948 Studebaker Champion," Jennifer captioned a photo of her and her father posing next to the black vehicle on Instagram Monday.

She added that the "kind and generous David King" joined her dad for the ride.

Garner's father's birthday is on Sept. 21, a date famously mentioned in the Earth, Wind & Fire song "September." Jennifer previously made reference to this date in a birthday tribute post back in 2017.

"My dad’s birthday = the 21st night of September = #earthwindandfireday," she wrote, quoting the lyric of the song. "We always knew you were the coolest, Dad! Happy Birthday!"

Apart from the early birthday gift for her father, the "13 Going on 30" star made the most of her 36-hour visit to her hometown, which she documented on Instagram.

She drove past the West Virginia State Capitol building and reunited with people she doesn't get to see often, including her "beloved ballet teacher, mentor and second mother, Nina Lu Pasinetti (Ms. Denton)."

During her trip, the actor, who is the founder of Once Upon a Farm, also saw a business opportunity and organized a "multipack" giveaway of her baby food and snack line at the neighborhood Kroger grocery store.

The most significant highlight of her trip, however, seemed to be the quality time she shared with her family. The first photo in her Instagram post features Garner and her nephew, accompanied by a caption that reads, "I love my nephew."

The actor also dedicated time to her mother, Patricia Ann Garner, and shared an image of the two strolling hand in hand. Her sister was also in town for the occasion, and the two siblings took the opportunity for a photo of their own.

“I can’t imagine life without my little sister, Susannah. (We missed you, Melissa!)," she wrote in a caption to go alongside the image.