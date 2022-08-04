Jennifer Coolidge Says She Slept With 200 People After 'American Pie'

"American Pie" star Jennifer Coolidge, who famously played Jeanine Stifler ("Stifler's Mom") in the comedy franchise, revealed that the role landed her 200 sexual partners.

Coolidge opened up about the perks and the setbacks that came with her performance in the films, which she said got her "a lot of sexual action," during an interview with Variety.

"There were so many benefits to doing that movie. There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with," she said.

Elsewhere in her interview with Variety, Coolidge admitted she had been typecast after playing her "American Pie" character and the role of Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in the "Legally Blonde" movies.

As a result, she felt that there was a lack of desire to cast her in serious roles. It took landing the role of Tanya McQuoid in HBO's critically acclaimed comedy-drama "The White Lotus" to change that. And as a result, she earned her first Emmy nomination.

"The saddest thing about life is that you just make decisions about yourself," Coolidge said. "If I'm not getting great roles, I come to the conclusion that people think I'm incapable of that. And then I make the decision that I am incapable of that.

“You actually have to have a [White Lotus director] Mike White that comes in and says, 'I think you can do this.'"

Coolidge went on to praise White as a director and as a friend.

"I have done one thing really right in my life … I've picked great friends," she said. "If Mike was never successful, and we just did White Lotus as a play in a little theater where everyone paid 10 bucks to see it, it would still be one of the greatest things that ever happened to me."

Filming for Season 2 of "The White Lotus" is currently underway, with its premier set for October.

"I do think people will like [Season 2], based on the scenes that I've witnessed of other people," Coolidge told TVLine in a recent interview. "I think people are really going to be riveted."