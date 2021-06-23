Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out About Therapy, Finding Peace

Jennifer Aniston is finding peace amid the chaos that accompanies fame.

It has been a busy year for the "Friends" alum, who has been juggling her career and personal life, which has been in the public eye since she shot to fame in the early 90s. Constantly being in the spotlight comes with its lows and in an interview with People, Aniston revealed that therapy has helped her to find contentment.

"Self-awareness is key," she said. "I've really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads."

Aniston, like many other celebrities, regularly appears in tabloids with headlines about who she is dating, statements that she is engaged, and rumors that she is pregnant. At issue is that people, including friends and relatives, believe these reports.

"Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?' It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'" she said.

Now Aniston is learning to appreciate the small things in life and taking each day as it comes.

"I'm in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs," she said. "I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."

Aniston revealed that she meditates every day, practices yoga, and writes as much as possible. She also makes time to sit and watch the sunset.

"It's my favorite moment," she said. "I wish we could freeze time in that magic hour because there's a lot of taking it all in, the appreciation of the day and what's happening."

Aniston's relationship status is one of the topics that the public is fixated on. Recently, reports emerged linking the actress with her ex, John Mayer. Although Aniston did not confirm or dismiss them, she did hint to People that she is currently single. The topic came about while discussing whether or not she would get married.

"Oh God, I don't know," she said. "It's not on my radar. I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents."

