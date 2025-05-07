WATCH TV LIVE

Man Rams Vehicle Through Gates of Jennifer Aniston's LA Home

Wednesday, 07 May 2025 10:42 AM EDT

A man has been arrested after ramming his vehicle into the gate of Jennifer Aniston's $21 million home.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, was taken into custody on Monday after driving his vehicle through the actor's gate, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the New York Post.

Aniston's private security team held Carwyle until police arrived at the scene. He was taken into custody without incident and booked on felony vandalism charges. He was held without bail.

Authorities revealed to TMZ that the LAPD threat management unit is now investigating possible stalking.

According to sources, investigators are reviewing the suspect's social media activity and have flagged a Facebook post from October 2024 linked to an account under Carwyle's name. In the post, he made remarks about the Emmy-winning actor, referring to her as his future “bride,” according to TMZ.

"God, 'Daddy' always watches me & watches those who bless me, helping me get ready to see my bride Jennifer Joanna Aniston Carwyle should be y'all's top priority," the post read.

Several other posts from the same account have raised concerns, the Independent reported.

Aniston, 56, was reportedly at home when the vehicle crashed into her gate, but she was unharmed during the incident. TMZ also reported that she has never had any previous contact with the suspect.

Steve Rhea, a longtime friend of Carwyle, told NBC News that Carwyle left Mississippi in September and had been living out of his car in the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter in Burbank, Los Angeles. Once employed as an auto service technician, Carwyle left his job five years ago, and according to Rhea, his mental health has deteriorated since, fueling delusions that he shares a divine connection with Aniston and believes he is married to her.

Another longtime friend, Marty Merritt, said that his concerns about Carwyle began during the pandemic, noting a shift in his former schoolmate's behavior.

"This is not Jimmy," he said.

"I really hate that this happened to Miss Aniston; this was terrible," he added. "But since it did, the only thing I hope is this would get enough attention, attention that could get Jimmy some help. He needs some serious help. This is rock bottom."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Wednesday, 07 May 2025 10:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

