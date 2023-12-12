×
Jennifer Aniston Texted Matthew Perry on Day He Died

By    |   Tuesday, 12 December 2023 10:39 AM EST

Actor Jennifer Aniston said she texted with Matthew Perry on the day that he died, saying that he seemed "happy" and "healthy." 

Aniston made the remarks about her late "Friends" co-star while speaking with Reese Witherspoon for Variety's Emmys edition. 

"He was happy. He was healthy," Aniston said. "He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that's all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling."

Replying to Aniston, Witherspoon noted that it was "important people know that."

"It is," Aniston said. "I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

Perry died on Oct. 28 at age 54 from an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles. The outpouring of love and support that followed was "beautiful," Aniston said.

"I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was," she said.

Witherspoon, who guest starred on "Friends" as Aniston's younger sister, Jill Green, admitted she was "lucky" to witness the close bond between Perry and his co-stars: Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

"You all were so close," Witherspoon said. "It's incredible what was born of those friendships, and how you guys have always taken care of each other for years and years. It's really beautiful and set standards for our business, as well, with the way you respected each other."

Aniston said Perry "created a whole different world" with his acting. 

"We went with his lead, in a way," she said. "It just added something to our joy."

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

