Jenna Ortega: No Marvel After Cut From 'Iron Man 3'

Jenna Ortega has moved on from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The "Wednesday" star revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she had a minor role in 2013's "Iron Man 3," but it was largely cut from the film. The revelation came after a reporter said, "I'm hoping that we can get Jenna Ortega into the Marvel Universe."

"I did it once," Ortega responded. "It was one of the first jobs I ever did. They took all my lines out. I'm in 'Iron Man 3' for a quick second. I take up the frame, I have one leg and I'm the vice president's daughter."

MCU veteran Paul Rudd, who co-stars alongside Ortega in "Death of a Unicorn," added that he hoped she would return to Marvel.

"Marvel is very good at like, kind of laying those bread crumbs," he said. "And so it might very well be that you come back. That they are going to create something for you, 'cause they should be so lucky to have Jenna Ortega in their franchise."

Reflecting on her brief stint, Ortega was less enthusiastic.

"They even took my name away. I count that, then I move on," she said.

Since her brief role in "Iron Man 3" at the age of 11, Ortega has gone on to establish herself, starring in numerous projects, including the hit Netflix series "Wednesday," and although filming for the second season of the show has wrapped, Ortega said she's "not really done" yet.

"We're still in the edit. I was doing [automated dialogue replacement] for it two weeks ago," Ortega told Collider in an interview recently. "That's the funny thing about these jobs is you're done, you wrap, but you're not really done. So, I'll probably be working on it until the end."

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the new season of "Wednesday," but Ortega hinted at "a lot of horror references."

"I just feel like there are a lot of scenes and frames, and there's a whole episode based off of slashers, and we make a lot of horror references," she said. "So, everything about it, I feel like we kind of had a little bit more trust and therefore we felt like we could do bigger, more elaborate sequences, which is nice."