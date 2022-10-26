Jenna Jameson Shares Health Update Amid Mystery Illness

Jenna Jameson has provided a health date to fans, saying she is "healing."

The former adult film star has been fighting a public battle with an unknown illness since the start of the year, when she was left unable to walk and reliant on a wheelchair. Over the months, Jameson, 48, has been documenting her struggles and victories on social media but the Hawaii-based model fell silent, posting her last update on Sept. 1.

Amid concern from fans, she returned to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal she was receiving treatment for her as-yet-unannounced illness.

"Healing. Back on the mainland for treatment. Love you guys," she wrote, according to Newsweek.

Back in January, Jameson's fiancé Lior Bitton said on social media the model was hospitalized after "throwing up for a couple weeks." However, she was sent home after undergoing a CT scan.

"Then she came back home, and she couldn't carry herself," Bitton said, according to Newsweek. "Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So, she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom."

Bitton described how Jameson "was falling on the way back or to the bathroom" and how he had to carry her to bed.

"And then within two days, it got really not so good. Her legs started to not hold her — she wasn't able to walk," he added.

Jameson returned to the hospital, where doctors initially diagnosed her with Guillain-Barré syndrome. They later ruled out the disorder following a series of tests and in February she was finally discharged. Months later, Jameson revealed she had discovered she had "very low" thiamine levels and had started taking supplements.

"We're still kind of looking for answers," she said in a video shared on social media at the time. "One thing that's happening is that I have very low thiamine levels, which can affect a lot of different things in the body, including walking. Go figure."

Jameson explained having a lack of thiamine in her body "is definitely not helping."

"So I am taking a lot of vitamin B1 and doing a lot of physical therapy and hoping for the best," she said. "So keep me in your prayers."

Then, in July, Jameson shared she could walk to the bathroom unaided after using a walker and wheelchair for months prior.

"I want to show you guys that I'm walking unaided," she said in a video, according to Page Six. "I mean, I'm not walking perfectly, but at least I'm up on my feet."

Jameson added she still had more testing to undergo but noted it appeared as if there was "something off with my femoral nerve, and it's affecting my strength in my legs."

"So I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately, but I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking, so say a little prayer," she added.