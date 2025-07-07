Jenna Bush Hager: Texas Flooding Deaths Personal for Family

"Today" host Jenna Bush Hager spoke out about the deadly Texas flooding, sharing that her mother, former first lady Laura Bush, has a personal connection to Camp Mystic, one of the hardest-hit places.

"My mom was a counselor there, but also so many of my friends were raised at this camp," Bush Hager said on Monday's episode of "Today." "Texas camps are institutions, as you just heard, where were many family members — generations — this camp was 100 years old, so grandmothers, mothers, kids have all gone there."

Camp Mystic, based in Hunt, Texas, in Kerr County, was hosting about 750 children this week, according to reports. In a statement, the camp announced that 27 campers and counselors died due to flooding.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy," the camp said. "We are praying for them constantly."

Bush Hager, 43, daughter of former President George W. Bush, said her mother once worked as a drama counselor at the camp and noted that just last week, many of her friends still had children attending Camp Mystic.

"The stories that I heard over the last couple days were beautiful and heartbreaking. Texas has a type of resilience where they're generous people, where people want to reach out and help," she said.

"Texas camps are really special because you're thinking about 90-degree weather, no air conditioning. My kids are at camp in Texas, and my husband said, 'Why are we sending our kids to Texas, to camp? It's hot!' And it's because of the love that's there."

Texas officials reported that 11 campers and one counselor from the camp were still missing as of Sunday morning. They added that at least 68 people, including 28 children, had died in the floods in Kerr County, where the camp is located.

Dick Eastland, Camp Mystic's longtime director, died while trying to get campers to safety during the flooding, according to a social media post from his grandson, who wrote that "his impact will never leave the lives he touched."

Bush Hager remembered the family while noting Eastland's contribution to the community.

"They raised so many girls, and his son, who has passed as well, went to Texas, where I went — the University of Texas — but so many of my friends said he was their summer father," she said. "He looked out for his campers. He raised girls to be brave and loving, and his legacy will will live on."