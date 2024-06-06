Jenna Bush Hager Shares Grandpa George H.W. Bush's Advice: 'Enjoy the Game'

Jenna Bush Hager has shared an inspiring message from her late grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush.

Hager fought back tears Wednesday on "Today" as she recounted the wisdom Bush imparted before his death in 2018. The topic came about as she discussed living fully, facing fears, and the importance of good company.

"It reminded me of this evening I spent with my grandpa and he could barely speak and I was sitting between him and he leaned over to me and he's like, 'Don't forget to enjoy the game,'" she said.

"And it was at the end of his life and at sort of the beginning of mine, relatively. And to hear somebody that had done everything, be like, Don't forget to be in it, to enjoy it, to be part of it, I'll never forget it," she continued while tearing up. "It's kind of what I want to tell all of us."

Stepping back and enjoying the moments can be difficult, Hager acknowledged.

"In the middle of it's hard, right? And there's tedious moments," she continued, "but I think what we got to do is that tediousness is the beauty."

Expanding on that, she pointed toward the situation with her two daughters as "you prepare for a transition."

"You could've thought, Ugh, they have me up in the middle of the night again, but you were in it," she said.

Circling back to the wisdom Bush shared, Hager admitted it was "great advice," especially because "you always wonder at the end, What are you saying? After you lived a whole life, what are you saying at the very end? And that was it."

Hager also revealed on "Today" that her grandfather would write messages about how happy it made him to spend time with family.

"He also wrote us the most beautiful letters when he was in his 70s, 80s, about being together, about how all he wanted was us to come home and that was what brought him the most joy, was to be surrounded by his grandkids and his family," she said.