×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeffrey foskett | beach boys | dead

Jeffrey Foskett, Longtime Beach Boys Member, Dies at 67

By    |   Wednesday, 13 December 2023 10:47 AM EST

Jeffrey Foskett, longtime touring member of the Beach Boys, died at age 67 after a battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer.

Brian Wilson confirmed the news of his longtime friend and bandmate in a social media statement

"I'm so heartbroken that my dear friend Jeff Foskett has passed," Wilson wrote. "Jeff was always there for me when we toured and we couldn't have done it without him. Jeff was one of the most talented guys I ever knew. Love and mercy to Jeff's family and friends, we will remember him forever."

Born on Feb. 17, 1956, in San Jose, California, Foskett became a fan of the Beach Boys as a child. He would later perform their songs in his own local bands throughout the 1970s. He met Wilson in 1976 and visited his home in Bel-Air, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

"Brian opened the door and said, 'Hey, come on in' — like he'd been expecting us!" Foskett told the Los Angeles Times in 2012. "I said, 'Great!' We hung around and went to the music room. [Wilson's then-wife] Marilyn made us a sandwich. He said, 'Stay in touch.' And I did — and I'm glad that I did."

Several years later, Foskett was offered the opportunity to join the Beach Boys after Mike Love discovered him performing in a bar near the University of California, Santa Barbara. 

Foskett was initially recruited to join Love's Endless Summer Beach Band, but he went on to join the Beach Boys in the early 1980s, performing alongside Love, Dennis Wilson, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, and occasionally Brian Wilson. 

In 1990, Foskett left the band and pursued a solo career, but reconnected with Wilson several years later to perform on the 1990 album "Imagination."  

Foskett went on to become the musical director of the Brian Wilson Band and also rejoined the Beach Boys for their 50th anniversary reunion tour. In 2012, Foskett performed on the band's album "That's Why God Made the Radio."

Foskett continued touring with the Beach Boys until 2019 when he underwent throat surgery. Shortly after, he revealed his Stage 4 anaplastic thyroid cancer diagnosis.  

In 2019, he released his last three studio albums: "Love Songs," "Vintage Summer," and "Voices."

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Jeffrey Foskett, longtime touring member of the Beach Boys, died at age 76 after a battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer.
jeffrey foskett, beach boys, dead
367
2023-47-13
Wednesday, 13 December 2023 10:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved