Jeff Garlin Exits 'The Goldbergs' Following HR Investigation Into On-Set Behavior: Report

Jeff Garlin will not be returning to the set of "The Goldbergs" following an HR investigation that was prompted by several misconduct allegations.

Vanity Fair recently reported that, according to sources, Garlin had engaged in a pattern of verbal and physical behavior that left staff on the set feeling uncomfortable. This included allegedly using inappropriate language as well as touching and hugging people who were not comfortable with it.

Now sources close to production have revealed to Variety that Garlin has exited ABC’s comedy series in which he appeared as a central character since 2013. He will depart the show effective immediately, the sources noted, explaining that it was a mutual decision and noting that Garlin will not complete his work on the remainder of the production of the show’s ninth season.

Speaking with Vanity Fair earlier this month, Garlin dismissed speculation that he had been fired from the show, saying that he and Sony simply had a "difference in opinion."

"My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace," he said. "Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace — I don’t understand how that is … I am always a kind and thoughtful person.

"I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for."

Regarding a possible exit from the show, Garlin told the outlet that he and execs were trying to reach an agreement.

"Either I can behave the way [they want] or not," he said. "We’ll see, but I’m not being fired and I’ve not been fired … When I do shoot more days, just to make it go smooth, I will not be doing any of my silly stuff or anything, out of respect."