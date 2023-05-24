Jeff Bridges Reveals Tumor Has Shrunk to 'Size of a Marble'

Jeff Bridges has provided a health update amid his battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The 73-year-old "Big Lebowski" actor, in an interview with AARP, revealed a tumor had shrunk "to the size of a marble" following extensive chemotherapy.

Bridges first shared he had blood cancer in October 2020 and several months later announced he was in remission.

Speaking with AARP he recalled being unaware of the journey he was about to embark upon while filming the FX series, "The Old Man" before his diagnosis.

"I was doing those fight scenes for the first episode of 'The Old Man,' and didn't know that I had a 9-by-12-inch tumor in my body," he said.

Bridges first announced news of his diagnosis on Twitter, saying he was feeling positive about treatment.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," he wrote at the time. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

Then, in January 2021, his health took a steep decline after he contracted COVID-19. He was hospitalized for nearly five months during which time he underwent convalescent plasma treatment.

Speaking with AARP, the actor recalled the challenges of receiving chemotherapy with a weakened immune system.

"A lot of getting better was a matter of setting really small goals. At first, they'd say, 'How long can you stand?'" he said.

"For a while, my record was 45 seconds before I'd collapse. And then they were saying: 'Oh, look, you're standing for a minute! That's so cool, now can you walk 5 feet?'"

Bridges admitted, during that time, he felt as if his acting career was in jeopardy.

"I didn't think I'd ever work again, really," he said. "So at first I said, 'Well, we'll see.' But eventually that became, 'Maybe I can.' I have to admit that I was still frightened of going back to work."

However, Bridges said he was feeling more positive after commencing filming for his FX show.

"I'm so blessed to have this cast," he said of the show, which stars Amy Brenneman and John Lithgow. "To get back to what invigorates you, it feels great, man."