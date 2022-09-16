3 Killed After Jeep Goes Over Cliff During Off-Road Tour

Three people were killed when the Jeep they were traveling in during an off-roading tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains careened off a cliff on Monday.

Arizona tourist Diana Robles, 28, and her aunt Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, both nurses, along with hired driver Don Fehd, 72, were all killed in the incident, according to the Mirror. They were driving along Ouray County Road 361 when their 2022 Jeep Gladiator plunged off the edge, falling 100 feet to the bottom of a cliff before rolling about 140 feet down a rocky embankment, the New York Post reported.

Fehd was ejected from the vehicle while the bodies of Robles and Figueroa-Perez were found in the car, which came to a rest on its roof near the bank of a creek.

Moments before the crash, Robles had captured a picture of the iconic Imogene Pass, said to be the second-highest drivable pass in Colorado.

It is unclear what led to the crash but it is under investigation, the Mirror reported. The vehicle and its passengers were recovered by Tuesday.

"We're at a loss for words and can't believe it," a devastated family member, Diana Figueroa, wrote on Facebook. "We as a family want to thank everyone who has shown any act of love, phone call, text, messenger, who have brought food, water, Thank you! We know they are in God's merciful hands, because they as nurses had hands that healed every life they touched."

Days prior, on Sept. 5, an Arizona man and his wife were injured when their ATV rolled hundreds of feet near Imogene Pass.

All Trails describes the pass as "one of the most thrilling in the state" but does note there are certain dangers and risks involved. Part of the route passes through Tomboy Townsite, which was once one of most active mining towns in Colorado. As the site notes, "a great deal of mining debris is still scattered about," Further, "most is on private property and is dangerous to explore."

"Do not take this trip lightly," the site adds. "The road is rocky, steep and narrow in places and passing can be dangerous."

Only experienced drivers are permitted to drive the pass.