'Hacks' Star Jean Smart Recovering From Heart Procedure

Emmy-winning actor Jean Smart is recovering after a heart procedure.

The "Hacks" star shared the health date update on social media while shining a light on heart health.

"February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure," Smart wrote on Instagram. "I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate."

Smart added: "Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I'm very glad I did!"

Smart did not specify the type of heart procedure she underwent.

"We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart's heart procedure was successful and she's on the mend," HBO Max and Universal Television said in a joint statement, according to Deadline.

Production for season three of "Hacks" has been paused while Smart continues her recovery, Deadline noted.

Smart's husband, actor Richard Gilliland, died in 2021 at age 71 from a heart condition. She revealed news of his condition during an interview with the New Yorker, saying he "passed away very unexpectedly."

"I still had a week of ‘Hacks' left to do. That was hard," she said.

Smart said she is adjusting to life without Gilliland, with whom she shared two children.

"It's been really weird," she said. "It's not anything I ever dreamed would happen. Not so soon. He made me laugh all the time. That's going to be hard to live without."

Gilliland appeared in "Matlock," "Dexter," "Desperate Housewives," "The Unit," "24," and "Designing Women," where he met Smart.

"He was one of those actors who never got the chance to really show what he could do," Smart said of Gilliland, whom she married in 1987. "A couple of times onstage, he did. But he really sacrificed his career for me to be able to take advantage of my opportunities. I wouldn't have all this if it wasn't for him."