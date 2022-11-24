Jay Leno Confirms He'll Return to the Stage Days After Hospital Release

Jay Leno has announced that he will be returning to stand-up as soon as this weekend despite having just been released from the Grossman Burn Center following a 10-day stay.

The former host of "The Tonight Show" entered the facility after sustaining second and possible third-degree burns to his face, hands, and chest in a fire that broke out in his Burbank, California, garage while working on a vintage car.

TMZ reported at the time that the 71-year-old car enthusiast had been fixing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car when Gasoline sprayed on his face and hands, then, almost simultaneously, a spark triggered an explosion, setting Leno on fire.

Leno underwent two skin graft surgeries for the burns he sustained and also received hyperbaric oxygen therapy. He was discharged Monday, and two days later revealed to paparazzi that had swarmed him outside his Burbank garage that everything was "good" and that he will be performing at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the famed Comedy Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Leno has regularly performed at the venue since taking over as host of "The Tonight Show" in 1992.

Dr. Peter Grossman, the medical director at the Grossman Burn Center who treated Leno, previously spoke to ET about Leno's status and recovery, explaining that he sustained "significant injuries" but is still "doing very well."

"He's got a very strong attitude. He's a very strong individual," Grossman shared. "And he's a person who really is looking to move forward, to try to find a way to get past this episode of his life and to get back to what he normally likes to do, which is to be out there and entertain and be with the people.

"I think at some point soon he'll get there, but I've had to tell him that, for the time being, he needs to sit back and take care of Jay."