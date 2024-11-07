WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jay leno | election | democracy

Jay Leno: Election a 'Great Day for Democracy'

By    |   Thursday, 07 November 2024 11:25 AM EST

Comedian Jay Leno praised this week U.S. presidential election as "a great day for democracy."

"The nice thing about this election is, it was fair, it was honest. OK, I was not a fan, but that's OK, it's the President of the United States — let's all get together, thank you very much," he said Wednesday on "The Talk" while addressing President-elect Donald Trump's win over Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Variety.  

"You know, my fear is they're going to be watching this, and there are 1,100 votes out of 300 million between, and it's going to be name calling about, 'OK, here's the answer, OK? This is the thing.' And it was done professionally — there was no cheating. Everybody says it was honest. It's a great day for democracy," Leno added.

The topic came about when co-host Natalie Morales asked the "Tonight Show" alum about his experience during previous elections as a late-night host. 

"You are no stranger to going on and doing a live show, 'The Tonight Show,' after big elections like this," she said. "What do you remember about those days?"

Leno, who in March 2009 interviewed President Barack Obama, the first sitting president on a late-night show, responded, "It was different. In my day, you kind of made fun of both sides. You'd get angry letters from both sides. Now you kind of have to take a side and, yeah, it's a little bit different."

Leno has been helping his wife as she battles dementia. Earlier this year, he was granted conservatorship over Mavis Leno during a hearing at Los Angeles County Superior Court on April 9, People reported.

Mavis' lawyer said she was "in agreement" with the conservatorship, noting she is "receiving excellent care" from Leno, 73, who has been her husband for over four decades.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 07 November 2024 11:25 AM
