Leno Back on Comedy Stage After Suffering Burns

Jay Leno, returning to the comedy stage Sunday days after receiving treatment for burns sustained in a fire accident, made an awkward entrance by accidentally clipping a police car while driving to the venue.

Video filmed outside Comedy Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, shows Leno brushing up against a police car as he pulled into a parking space. He then gets out to check with the police officers to see if there were any damages.

Two weeks ago, Leno, former host of "The Tonight Show," sustained second and possible third-degree burns to his face, hands, and chest in a fire that broke out in his Burbank, California, garage while he was working on a vintage car.

TMZ reported at the time that Leno, 71, had been fixing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car when gasoline sprayed on his face and hands, then, almost simultaneously, a spark triggered an explosion, setting Leno on fire. He was released last Monday from the Grossman Burn Center after a 10-day stay.

"National Enquirer got the story all wrong. They said I was in the hospital because Nancy Pelosi hit me in the head with the hammer, that's not what happened," Leno jokingly told Access Hollywood Sunday night. "We got two shows tonight, regular and extra crispy."

Leno added: "I never thought of myself as a roast comic."

When asked by reporters if anyone inspired his return to comedy, Leno said: "I was in the hospital for a few days and now I'm back and working again. People do this every day."

People reported that Leno performed for more than an hour Sunday. Fans praised him after the show.

"He looked great and he had a lot of stamina," one clubgoer told NBC News. Another said Leno was "full of energy" during his stand-up set and "told joke after joke after joke."