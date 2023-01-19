Pro Wrestler Jay Briscoe, 38, Killed in Car Crash

Professional wrestler Jamin Pugh, who for two decades competed in the Ring of Honor under the stage name Jay Briscoe, has died in a car accident at age 38.

The incident took place Tuesday. Briscoe was traveling eastbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in Laurel, Delaware, when a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction swerved into his lane, according to Delaware State Police.

The two vehicles collided head-on resulting in the deaths of both drivers.

Pugh's two daughters, 9 and 12, were in the truck with him during the collision. They were hospitalized and remain in critical condition.

Officers say it is currently unknown whether alcohol was involved. An investigation into the incident is underway.

News of Pugh's death was announced by All Elite Wrestling owner and CEO Tony Khan, who purchased Ring of Honor wrestling in March 2022.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," he tweeted. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Pugh was 18 years old when he joined ROH wrestling in 2002 alongside his brother Mark, who was 17 at the time, according to USA Today. They went on to form the successful tag team duo known as "The Briscoe Brothers."

Over the years, the duo rose to prominence. They held the ROH World Tag Team Championship title a record 13 times for a combined 1,413 days and most recently won the tag team title back in December in a Double Dog Collar match against FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

"I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay," Wheeler tweeted on Tuesday evening.

"I love you, Jay," added Harwood in a tweet accompanied by a photo of The Briscoe Brothers and FTR sharing a drink together.