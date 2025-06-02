Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on Uncle George Wendt's Death: 'I Love Him Dearly'

Jason Sudeikis recently paid tribute to his uncle, "Cheers" star George Wendt, who died last month.

The four-time "Ted Lasso" Emmy winner honored his late relative's memory during an appearance Friday at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend fundraiser for Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

"He's as fun and kind and as warm as any character he played on television or in films," Sudeikis said, according to Deadline. "I mean, there's that old saying of like, 'Don't meet your heroes,' usually because 'they let you down,' I assume, is the back half of that statement. But he's not one of those people."

Wendt famously portrayed beloved bar regular Norm Peterson through all 11 seasons of "Cheers" from 1982 to 1993. He died on May 19 at age 76.

"He was an incredible influence to me, both as someone that plays the trail, being from the Midwest and teaching me that acting was a career you could actually have, if you really care about it," Sudeikis said.

"He also always kept connected to his family, to his roots — both in Chicago, of course, where he's from, but then also the time he spent here [at Rockhurst University in Kansas City]. And to a bar called Mike's a whole bunch, where I think he logged maybe 18 credit hours," he said.

"But it was all in preparation of a job that we all know him for, 'Cheers.' All time well spent," he added. "But yeah, we miss him greatly, and I love him dearly."

Wendt previously praised Sudeikis, telling "Still Here Hollywood" podcast host Steve Kmetko that he was "very proud" of his nephew.

"He's such a great kid," Wendt said, according to People. "Very proud. Proud especially, you know, not only of the success, but he's solid. Have you read profiles and stuff? I mean he is such a mensch, so smart, so thoughtful. I mean, it all comes out in the show. Right?"