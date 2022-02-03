Jason Ritter Defends Wife Melanie Lynskey After She Spoke Out Against Body Shaming

Jason Ritter has spoken up in defense of wife Melanie Lynskey after she got candid about the "egregious" remarks she's received about her body.

Lynskey detailed the comments that have been made about her in a tweet over the weekend.

"The story of my life since 'Yellowjackets' premiered," she wrote. "Most egregious are the 'I care about her health!!' people … b***h you don't see me on my Peleton! You don't see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy."

Shortly after, Ritter retweeted the post and spoke out against body shaming.

"If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else's body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun," he wrote.

Last month Lynskey opened up about her weight during an interview with Rolling Stone, saying that she was taken aback by how viewers of "Yellowjackets" could not believe that Adam (Peter Gadiot) the good-looking artist who has an affair with Shauna, may harbor an interest in her character.

"I'm just like, 'Wow, really? That’s where people’s heads are at, that the most important thing is being thin or young?'" she said.

Lynskey also recalled how a member of the production was critical of her body during filming.

"They were asking me, 'What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They'd love to help you with this,'" she said, adding that three co-stars, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis, all stood by her and wrote a letter to the production team about their comments.

"It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, I wish I looked a bit better," Lynskey continued. "I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, Wow, she looks like me and nobody's saying she's the fat one. That representation is important."