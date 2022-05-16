Jason Momoa Apologizes for Taking Videos, Photos Inside Sistine Chapel

Jason Momoa apologized for taking photos and videos inside the Sistine Chapel after disgruntled fans pointed out that, technically, it was forbidden to do so.

Earlier this month the "Aquaman" star, who is in Rome filming for "Fast X," the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, posted a series of videos and photos inside the chapel.

"I love you, ITALY, what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying Roma," he captioned one post.

According to the museum, in the Sistine Chapel, "it is forbidden to take photographs or films with any type of electronic equipment," travel blog Visit Vatican noted. "The guard staff is authorised to request the immediate cancellation, in their presence, of video or photographic material produced in contravention of this rule."

It was not long before criticism for filming and taking photos inside the Sistine Chapel began flooding Momoa’s posts, prompting him on Saturday to apologize "for any disrespect" he had shown — while doing a workout.

"It's my last day in Rome, and I just love you and Italy," he said while performing biceps curls. After setting down the weights, Momoa then launched into his apology. "If you ever thought I disrespected your culture, that wasn't my intention."

Momoa mentioned that he had previously visited the Vatican and the Sistine Chapel when he was 19 or 20. He then explained that he had provided a donation during his current trip in order for his friends and crew members from the film to join him on their days off.

"I found people really wanted to take photos with me," he said. "I was very respectful and I asked for permission for what I thought would be OK. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone's culture. So if I did, I apologize."

Momoa added: "I definitely paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church."