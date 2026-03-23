Jason Momoa, Family Forced to Evacuate Amid Hawaii Storm

Jason Momoa and his family were forced to evacuate their home on Oahu's North Shore as severe storms swept across Hawaii, bringing widespread flooding, power outages, and destruction to the region.

The actor shared updates on social media as conditions worsened, confirming that they had left the area after losing electricity.

"We're safe for now, but there's a lot of people who weren't, so, sending all our love," he said in an Instagram story March 21.

Describing the situation in the hardest hit areas, Momoa added, "North Shore's pretty gnarly right now, so just love, and hopefully everyone's safe and getting out and get together and figure out how we help everyone … Stay safe out there."

Momoa, who was born in Honolulu and attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa, also documented the storm's impact through video posts showing extensive flooding and fallen trees.

In the days following the evacuation, he and his girlfriend, Adria Arjona, participated in relief efforts, organizing food distribution for affected residents.

Reflecting on the broader toll of the disaster, Momoa wrote, "These past weeks have been heavy.

"The storms, the flooding, the constant rain across Oahu have affected so many of our people especially those already facing hardship. Seeing families displaced, communities struggling, and our unhoused neighbors hit the hardest."

He added that their outreach was focused on supporting vulnerable communities, "We spent time on the west side, just trying to show love, bring some food, and remind our community that we see you, we stand with you, and you're not alone.

"That's what aloha is. It's showing up for each other when it matters most."

The evacuation of Momoa's family occurred amid a broader emergency response across the islands.

Hawaii officials confirmed that approximately 5,500 people were evacuated from Oahu's North Shore as the storm intensified.

Gov. Josh Green said the area had been "bombarded" with heavy rain, noting that while there had been no fatalities, "a few serious injuries" were reported.

The storm left lasting impacts beyond immediate evacuations.

More than 2,000 residents were left without power into Sunday, and authorities warned that damages could reach $1 billion after floodwaters lifted homes and vehicles. The flooding followed earlier winter storms that had already saturated the soil, worsening runoff and water levels.

Concerns also extended to infrastructure stability. Officials monitored the 120-year-old Wahiawa dam amid fears it could fail during peak flooding.

Molly Pierce, spokesperson for Oahu's Department of Emergency Management, said the immediate risk has largely eased as water levels dropped, though monitoring continues.

By Sunday afternoon, conditions began to improve. Meteorologist Matthew Foster said the worst of the storms appeared to be over, with rainfall decreasing to scattered showers across Oahu, Maui County, and the Big Island.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.