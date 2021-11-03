Jason Momoa Tests Positive for COVID After Attending 'Dune' Premiere

Jason Momoa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor announced the news on Instagram Friday, explaining that he had contracted the coronavirus after attending the film premiere of "Dune" in London.

"I got hit with COVID right after the premiere. There was a lot of people I met in England, so got a lot of aloha from people. And who knows?" he said in an Instagram Story, according to People, adding that "either way, I'm doing fine."

"Thank you for all your concerns and love," he continued. "And, yeah, I'm just camped out in my house. Mahalo for all the love and support."

Momoa explained that he was isolating with skateboarder Erik Ellington. In another update, he said they were "having a ball."

"Everyone wants to know how COVID is going, it's going pretty good," he said in another update that showed video of Ellington doing skateboard tricks through the house. "Yeah, we're having a ball," Momoa added.

Momoa plays the role of Duncan Idaho in "Dune." The character is a fearless soldier and although Momoa is used to playing these types of leading roles, he recently admitted to being "scared" of the film because of his fear of failure.

"I’d say this film probably scared me more than any film I’ve ever been on," he told Unilad. "It wasn’t necessarily the role; it’s more my fear, nerves of failure in front of my peers and idols. Being in front of the camera isn’t really a problem. Denis is my favorite director in the world, these actors on this movie are the ones I look up to. I’m working with everyone I’ve ever wanted to work with."