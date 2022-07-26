Jason Momoa Involved in Head-On Collision With Motorcyclist

Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on crash with a motorcyclist on a Los Angeles-area highway over the weekend.

The "Aquaman" star was driving his 1970 Oldsmobile on Old Topanga Road in Calabasas, California, just before 11 a.m. on Sunday when the collision occurred, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report obtained by KTLA. Motorcyclist Vitaliy Avagimyan, 21, crossed the middle line and went "directly into the path" of Momoa's car, according to the report.

"As a result of this collision, Mr. Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle," the California Highway Patrol noted.

Momoa flagged down a driver passing to call 911, the report added. He remained at the scene to provide help to Avagimyan until he was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for "minor, non-life-threatening injuries," the report said.

Momoa did not sustain any injuries.

