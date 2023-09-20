Jason Bateman Not Proud of 2021 Podcast 'Meltdown'

Actor Jason Bateman revisited the moment he had a "full meltdown" due to technical difficulties while trying to record a podcast with Matthew McConaughey two years ago.

Bateman, who co-hosts his weekly "SmartLess" podcast with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, recalled the experience during Monday's episode while speaking with McConaughey. Arnett brought up the topic, telling listeners how the incident unfolded.

"It's not one of my prouder moments," Bateman said.

Arnett proceeded to play an audio clip featuring Bateman's response to the technical glitches, causing the "Arrested Development" actor to beg, "Oh, no, please don't playback."

In the clip, a voice can be heard mentioning that Bateman was experiencing technical difficulties with his computer.

"I don't see it here in the sound thing so let's just cancel," Bateman said. "Let's reschedule this thing. I'm in a total f–king tailspin."

McConaughey erupted into laughter upon hearing Bateman give up, which seemingly irritated Bateman further.

"Who the f*** is that? Great, that's helpful," Bateman said in the clip, not knowing that the guest was McConaughey.

"Let me tell you what I've heard here over the last 30 minutes," the "Dallas Buyers Club" actor said before going on to reenact Bateman's meltdown.

"We've gotta reboot here," McConaughey said. "His iPad got cloned, and then it got wiped right before the dog peed on it, so I gotta reboot one more time."

The ordeal forced the trio to postpone their chat with McConaughey.

Elsewhere in Monday's episode, McConaughey explained why he chose to stop avoiding paparazzi, saying that it was "too much work."

"I'm still measured about what I share. My mind's quicker to notice as it's coming out of my mouth — ooh, I could say something right now that I know would be in bold print, and as it's coming out of my mouth, I catch myself and go: Let me dovetail that a hair," he said. "Now, that took years of getting there."