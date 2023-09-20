×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jason bateman | podcast | matthew mcconaughey

Jason Bateman Not Proud of 2021 Podcast 'Meltdown'

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 12:35 PM EDT

Actor Jason Bateman revisited the moment he had a "full meltdown" due to technical difficulties while trying to record a podcast with Matthew McConaughey two years ago.

Bateman, who co-hosts his weekly "SmartLess" podcast with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, recalled the experience during Monday's episode while speaking with McConaughey. Arnett brought up the topic, telling listeners how the incident unfolded. 

"It's not one of my prouder moments," Bateman said.

Arnett proceeded to play an audio clip featuring Bateman's response to the technical glitches, causing the "Arrested Development" actor to beg, "Oh, no, please don't playback."

In the clip, a voice can be heard mentioning that Bateman was experiencing technical difficulties with his computer.

"I don't see it here in the sound thing so let's just cancel," Bateman said. "Let's reschedule this thing. I'm in a total f–king tailspin."

McConaughey erupted into laughter upon hearing Bateman give up, which seemingly irritated Bateman further. 

"Who the f*** is that? Great, that's helpful," Bateman said in the clip, not knowing that the guest was McConaughey.

"Let me tell you what I've heard here over the last 30 minutes," the "Dallas Buyers Club" actor said before going on to reenact Bateman's meltdown.

"We've gotta reboot here," McConaughey said. "His iPad got cloned, and then it got wiped right before the dog peed on it, so I gotta reboot one more time."

The ordeal forced the trio to postpone their chat with McConaughey.

Elsewhere in Monday's episode, McConaughey explained why he chose to stop avoiding paparazzi, saying that it was "too much work."

"I'm still measured about what I share. My mind's quicker to notice as it's coming out of my mouth — ooh, I could say something right now that I know would be in bold print, and as it's coming out of my mouth, I catch myself and go: Let me dovetail that a hair," he said. "Now, that took years of getting there."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actor Jason Bateman revisited the moment he had a "full meltdown" due to technical difficulties while trying to record a podcast with Matthew McConaughey two years ago.
jason bateman, podcast, matthew mcconaughey
323
2023-35-20
Wednesday, 20 September 2023 12:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved