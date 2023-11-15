Jason Alexander on 'Seinfeld' Reunion: No One Called Me

Actor Jason Alexander commented on the potential for a "Seinfeld" reunion that was hinted at by Jerry Seinfeld last month.

In an interview with Extra, Alexander, known for portraying George Costanza throughout the sitcom's nine-year run, said he's unaware of a revival.

"There is only one reason for that rumor," Alexander said. "Apparently, at the end of some stand-up thing, [Seinfeld] went, 'Larry [David] and I are thinking of something.' Good for you. I don't know anything about it. ... No one called me.

"Apparently, they don't need George and they may not need Elaine because Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, 'Do you know anything about this? I don't know anything about this,' and I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day, and I don't think he knew anything about it."

In a recent stand-up performance, Seinfeld suggested he and co-creator David were in talks about a potential revival of the series.

Addressing the audience at a comedy show, Seinfeld said he had "a little secret about the ending" of the show.

"Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending [of the show]. But I can't really tell it, because it is a secret," the comedian said in a clip posted to Instagram. "Here's what I'll tell you, OK? But you can't tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending."

Later in his comedy show, Seinfeld added that it "hasn't happened yet," but "just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you'll see."

Louis-Dreyfus, when asked during an interview with The Guardian about a potential reunion, said had no knowledge of anything being in the works.

"Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night," Louis-Dreyfus told the outlet at the time. "And I don't know what the hell he's talking about."