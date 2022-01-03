Jason Aldean Celebrates NYE With Donald Trump

Jason Aldean spent his final hours of 2021 in a memorable way — playing golf with Donald Trump and attending the former president's annual New Year’s Eve invite-only event.

The country music star highlighted his holiday, which he described as "the best of all time," on Instagram. In one video, Jason is seen on the golf course with Trump, who offers him golfing advice and words of encouragement. Jason also posted a photo of himself and wife Brittany Aldean dressed in formal wear and standing with Trump, who is showing a "thumbs up."

"This man is unbelievable and I wish u all could see what he does behind the scenes," Jason wrote of Trump, who he described as GOAT (the greatest of all time).

Trump meanwhile, was full of praise for Jason, who he introduced as a friend to guests at his lavish gala held at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. It is unclear whether Aldean attended the event as a guest, or whether he was there to perform, but Trump invited him on stage in a way that the musician will likely never forget.

"We have a very big star with us tonight, he’s the No. 1 country singer," Trump said, according to Music Mayhem. "By the way, how good is the talent tonight. Right now, he’s the No. 1 in the world; he got every award last week, he got every award last year."

Trump then turned his attention to Brittany, who was present in the crowd.

"He’s got to be making a fortune Brittany, what do you think? He’s got to be making a fortune," Trump said. "And his wife is Brittany, she’s right here, and she is beautiful and lovely, and she’s MAGA all the way. MAGA, MAGA, MAGA."

Brittany has been vocal in her support for Trump. In 2020, she sparked controversy after sharing a video of herself standing next to an American flag, wearing a sweater with Trump's name on it.

"Still my president," she captioned the clip, as reported by Fox News. She also posted a note addressing the backlash that arose from posts shared prior, when the results for the election first began to trickle in.

"I will continue to speak. For the people that message me and aren’t able (for fear of losing business or friends) it is disgusting to me that 'freedom of speech' applies to everyone but republicans," she wrote in all-caps.

Brittany faced criticism after sharing a photo of their son, Memphis, covering his face with his hands.

"Me too, Memphis … me too," she captioned the image. "How I feel watching this election."

Then, in 2021, she sparked outrage after sharing photos of herself as well as her and Jason's children wearing clothing with slogans targeting Biden. In one photo she is seen standing next to Jason, wearing a T-shirt that reads, "Anti Biden Social Club." In another photo, their children are wearing matching shirts with the phrase "Hidin' from Biden."