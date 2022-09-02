Jason Aldean Dropped by PR Firm After Wife's Comments

Country music star Jason Aldean was dropped from his public-relations firm of 17 years after his wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, recently stirred controversy with comments made on social media about transgender people.

Tyne Parrish, co-owner of Nashville-based The GreenRoom, announced the news in a statement Thursday to Billboard, saying that he and co-owner Kristie Sloan were no longer the best people to represent Jason Aldean.

"Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason," Parrish said. "We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music."

Brittany Aldean sparked outrage after she called out parents of transgender youth on Instagram.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," she captioned a makeup reveal video.

In the comments, Jason Aldean wrote: "Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out."

After facing widespread backlash, Brittany Aldean shared another statement on her Instagram Story.

"Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it 'gender affirming care' is one of the worst evils," she wrote, according to People.

"Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they're willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren't old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions," she added. "Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions."

On Wednesday Brittany Aldean tried to walk back her comments on Instagram, saying that her words had been taken out of context.

"Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I've chosen to bring some good out of it," she wrote in captions of photos of herself and Jason's sister Kasi Rosa Wicks modeling sweatshirts with the words "Don't Tread on Our Kids" emblazoned on the front.

Proceeds, Brittany Aldean added, would go to Operation Light Shine, a nonprofit dedicated to working against human trafficking and child exploitation.