Jason Aldean on Political Views and Cancel Culture: 'People Know Where I Stand'

Jason Aldean is speaking up for conservatives in the music industry weeks after declaring that he will "never apologize" for his sociopolitical beliefs and love for his country.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Audacy’s "Rob + Holly," the country music star said he was not afraid of possibly being canceled for standing up for his values.

"I think people know where I stand politically, and I’m not a guy that’s going to go out there and you know, just try and stir the pot," Aldean said. "I feel like if there’s something I want to say, something I feel like I want to address then I’ll do that, and I have no problem doing that."

Aldean added that he was prepared to make his voice heard when others chose to remain silent.

"There are times where I feel like I don’t have a choice but to speak up or say something because I feel nobody else in the industry, or not a lot of people in our industry do that for fear," he continued. "I just feel like somebody’s got to be that guy, and if it’s me, then it’s fine."

Addressing cancel culture in the music industry, Aldean said he believed conservatives are being forced to keep their opinions and beliefs to themselves.

"At some point, it’s gotten to where if you’re a conservative and you’re in this business you’re not allowed to speak," he said. "Trust me. I have a lot of friends in this business that think the way I think, and a lot of them are really scared to stand up and say anything for fear of backlash or whatever the case may be."

Aldean's latest remarks come several days after his wife Brittany released a range of right-leaning clothing items. She has not shied away from expressing her own political views, and earlier this year faced backlash after posting a series of photos showing herself and her and Jason's children wearing clothing with slogans targeting President Joe Biden.

Aldean was quick to jump onto Instagram to defend his wife from critics, calling one commenter "delusional" and asking her to list "one thing that the current administration has done that is positive?" according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Shortly after, on his own Instagram account, Aldean wrote: "I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country. This is the greatest country in the world, and I want to keep it that way."