Jason Aldean Concert-Goers Protest Biden in Chant

Country-music fans made their feelings toward President Joe Biden known when they protested the president with a profanity-laden chant at a recent Jason Aldean concert.

In video footage of the concert at an ampitheater in Bristow, Virginia, on Oct. 16, the crowd of hundreds can be heard chanting "f**k Joe Biden."

"You said it," Aldean tells the audience.

The video emerged weeks after Jason's wife, Brittany Aldean, caught backlash for dressing their children in anti-Biden merchandise. Brittany wore a T-shirt that read "Anti Biden Social Club." Their children, aged 2 and 3, wore matching shirts with the phrase "Hidin' from Biden." The photo on social media drew widespread criticism.

"If you thought Trump's path for America was any better, you're delusional!" one person wrote, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. Jason was quick to defend his wife.

"Watch ur mouth lady! We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future," he said. "If you think what is happening right now is 'great' for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!" Jason said, adding, "Definitely better than what we got now! Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!"

The country music star then wrote in a post on his own Instagram account that he will "never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country."

"This is the greatest country in the world, and I want to keep it that way," he added.

In November 2020, Brittany was also slammed after expressing her political views and voicing her support for former President Donald Trump during the presidential election. Taking to social media, She shared a video of herself standing next to an American flag, wearing a sweater with Trump's name on it.

"STILL MY PRESIDENT," she captioned the clip, as reported by Fox News. She also posted a note directed at her critics.

"I will continue to speak for the people that message me and aren’t able (for fear of losing business or friends) it is disgusting to me that 'freedom of speech' applies to everyone but Republicans," she wrote in all caps.