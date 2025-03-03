WATCH TV LIVE

Harry Styles Wows Fans With Solid Finish at Tokyo Marathon

By    |   Monday, 03 March 2025 11:20 AM EST

Harry Styles has maintained a low profile for the past few months but emerged over the weekend to run the Tokyo marathon at an impressive time of 3:24:07.

The three-time Grammy winner has kept his plans to run the city's annual 26.2-mile race under wraps but on Sunday delivered a solid performance, running an average pace of 7:47 per mile and crossing the finish line in 6,010th place out of over 37,000 runners, according to Runner's World.

The outlet analyzed Styles' time, noting that he came through the half marathon mark in 1:42:03, then split 1:42:04 for the second half — an impressive accomplishment for the 31-year-old nonprofessional runner. For context, the men's winner of the race, Tadese Takele, finished with a net time of 2:03:23.

Videos circulating on social media show Styles dressed in an all-black running outfit and bright yellow Nike road racers as he ran by, acknowledging fans who cheered and waved.

In one of the clips, the "Daylight" singer gave a thumbs-up to the crowd while smiling as he passed by.

Styles is not new to running but has largely kept quiet about his training. A 2024 article by Coach revealed his intense training program that was created by his trainer.

According to the outlet, they warm up with a slow 10- to 30-minute jog followed by a fast-paced one-mile run and a bodyweight challenge that includes 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, and 100 air squats, all within eight minutes.

Once that's finished, Styles follows a series of weighted circuits, additional running, and core exercises. His training regime has contributed to his impressive times, with his mile personal best being 5:13.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


