Jane Fonda Announces Cancer Now in Remission

Jane Fonda has provided a health update several weeks after revealing her non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis.

Writing in a blog post on her website on Thursday, Fonda, who celebrates her 85th birthday next week, announced that her cancer was in remission and that she could discontinue chemotherapy.

"Best Birthday Present Ever!!!" Fonda wrote in all caps, noting that she felt "so blessed" and "so fortunate."

"I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

Fonda announced early in September that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and started chemotherapy treatments but was staying upbeat and positive.

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," she wrote at the time on Instagram.

"Cancer is a teacher ,,and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," she added. "One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

In her most recent blog post, Fonda explained that her first four chemotherapy sessions were "rather easy," but her most recent treatment was "rough" and lasted for two weeks, "making it hard to accomplish much of anything."

Fonda, who vowed to not let the disease interfere with her climate-change activism, added that "the effects" of her last round of chemo "wore off" just in time for her to rally in Washington, D.C., do some lobbying and fulfill her speaking engagements at the Democracy Alliance.

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is one of the most common cancers in the United States, accounting for about 4% of all cancers, according to the American Cancer Society.