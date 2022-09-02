Jane Fonda Says She Has Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Actor Jane Fonda on Friday announced that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and said she has started chemotherapy.

The 84-year-old two-time Oscar winner also said she wouldn't stop her political activism because of the health issue.

"So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," she posted to Instagram.

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky."

She also said she has a better chance of survival based on having "health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments.

"Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another, and far too many don't have access to the quality healthcare I am receiving, and this is not right," she added.

Fonda said chemotherapy would continue for six months and that she is "handling the treatments quite well, and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism."

Fonda launched a climate-focused PAC earlier this year.

"We're living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don't do right now will determine what kind of future there will be, and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox," Fonda said in her Instagram post.