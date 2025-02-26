Jana Kramer Regrets Plastic Surgery to Keep Ex From Cheating

Country singer and "One Tree Hill" alum Jana Kramer is opening up about her regrets of having plastic surgery, revealing she went under the knife in a bid to stop her ex-husband from having affairs.

Kramer spoke candidly about her decision during a Sunday episode of her podcast, "Whine Down." The topic came about when guest Kristen Brust told Kramer she was thinking about getting a breast reduction and lift. The country singer was quick to offer some advice.

"I don't find it superficial at all in wanting to get a lift and so that you can have that confidence," she shared, clarifying, "You don't need that [but] if it's something that you want to maybe for yourself, that's OK," according to InStyle.

Kramer then addressed her own reasons for getting plastic surgery, saying, "My biggest regret with my boobs is that I don't know if I solely did it for me. And I think that's what I could say would be my biggest piece of advice is it has to be 100 percent for you."

Kramer went on to admit she got breast implants hoping her ex-husband, former NFL player Mike Caussin, would not cheat on her.

"I was in a marriage that a husband was cheating all the time, and I would see the women that he was cheating with, and I'm like, 'I look nothing like them,'" Kramer said. "So, when I was presented with it, I thought about it for a while, like, 'Maybe if I had bigger boobs, he wouldn't cheat,' or he'd find me sexier or something like that."

Ultimately, Kramer waited until after her divorce, believing the procedure was finally her own choice.

"I got to a place where I think it was for me. After the two kids, they just sagged really bad, and so, certain things just didn't go back to looking the same," she said. "So people would look at them and be like, 'Oh, my goodness,' and so I felt gross."

Looking back, Kramer said she would have made a different decision.

"I would actually like to take out my implants and just lift them again. I kind of want it to be more natural and not have an implant. So when that time comes for me to take them out and redo them again, I don't think I would put them back in," she said.

Kramer divorced Caussin in 2021 after six years of marriage, following his alleged infidelity tied to his sex addiction. The former couple shares two children: Jolie, 9, and Jace, 6, according to Life&Style