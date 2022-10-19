×
Jana Kramer Says Ex Cheated on Her With More Than 13 Women

Mike Caussin, left, and Jana Kramer
Mike Caussin, left, and Jana Kramer in happier times attending the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Nov. 10, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 01:16 PM EDT

Jana Kramer has come forth with claims that her ex-husband Mike Caussin cheated on her with "more" than 13 women.

The country music star made the allegations while discussing her tumultuous marriage with the former NFL player during an episode of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk."

The topic came about when co-host Jada Pinkett Smith asked Kramer to confirm that Caussin "cheated with about 13 women." "More," Kramer tearfully said before opening up about the pain of spending certain holidays without her daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3, who she shares with Caussin.

"I know we're both in better situations, but I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house [on] Christmas Day. That one's gonna hurt," she said.

Kramer and Caussin met in 2014 and soon began dating but ended things shortly after, according to Page Six. At the time, Kramer alluded to their split being due to Caussin's infidelity.

The pair got back together and a year later exchanged wedding vows but separated after calls of infidelity came to light again. Caussin subsequently sought treatment for sex addiction in 2016.

"For me, I realized a lot of things throughout my life that sex and sexual acting out was my addictive behavior, and that's where I went to hide my feelings, to run away from reality and that was my drug," Caussin said during a 2019 podcast interview with Kramer, Page Six reported.

In April 2021, Kramer officially filed for divorce and revealed the news on Instagram.

"It's time," Kramer wrote. "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought, y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Jana Kramer has come forth with claims that her ex-husband Mike Caussin cheated on her with "more" than 13 women.
