Jana Kramer Laments Nashville Shooting Close to Home

By    |   Tuesday, 28 March 2023 12:02 PM EDT

Monday's Nashville school shooting hit a little too close to home for Tennessee-based country star Jana Kramer.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the singer said that her two children were safe, and while they did not attend The Covenant School, where the incident took place, they had close ties to the school.

"I know someone that works there though, and we have friends that have kids there … it all just feels too close to home," she wrote. "We shouldn't have to fear dropping our kids off at school and fearing them not coming home."

Three children and three adults were killed in Monday's shooting.

Speaking to People on the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet, Kramer, who shares 4-year-old son Jace and 7-year-old daughter Jolie with ex-husband Mike Caussin, said all she wanted was to be with her children.

"People are like, 'Who are you wearing?' I'm like, 'I don't care. I want to go hug my kids right now," she said.

"Their dad picked them up at school, and they're good," she added.

Kramer told People that she was not afraid to return to her home state but noted that "a parent should never have to fear dropping their kid off at school and not knowing if they're gonna pick them up."

"It's just not OK," she said. "I'm a big believer in prayer. I'm a big believer in all those things. We need Jesus, yes, but we need action, too."

Kramer also revealed to People that she knew a teacher who worked at the elementary school and also had friends whose children attended the school. They were all safe, she added.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has identified the shooter to be 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who is a woman who has transgendered to identify as a man. According to a police statement, writings recovered from Hale revealed that her attack was calculated and planned.

"A search warrant executed at Hale's Brightwood Avenue home resulted in the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun, and other evidence," police added.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 28 March 2023 12:02 PM
