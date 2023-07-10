Jamie Foxx Seen for First Time in Public Since Health Scare

Jamie Foxx has been spotted for the first time in public since he was hospitalized earlier this year after suffering an unspecified medical complication.

TMZ released footage on Sunday showing Foxx in a boat on the Chicago River with several other guests. He appeared to be healthy and in good spirits as he showed the cameraman a peace sign.

Foxx was admitted to an Atlanta hospital in April after facing a "medical complication," his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed at the time in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery," she said, according to Variety. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Several days later it emerged that Foxx was undergoing further testing.

"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," an insider told CNN of the health scare.

Foxx later addressed fans on Instagram, writing, "Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed."

There have been few health updates since, but in May, Corinne noted that her father "has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."

"In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!" she added.

Then, last month speculation arose that the actor was hospitalized after experiencing alleged complications from the COVID-19 vaccine that left him "partially paralyzed and blind."

The theories first emerged on May 30, when Hollywood gossip columnist A.J. Benza claimed during an appearance on the "Ask Dr. Drew" podcast that Foxx was forced to get the vaccine while working on a film, according to the Independent.

Citing a source "in the room" with Foxx when he was hospitalized, Benza alleged that, after receiving the jab, Foxx developed a "blood clot in the brain" which "caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind."

The theory soon swept the internet by storm but in a statement to NBC News, Foxx's representative stated that the claims were "completely inaccurate."