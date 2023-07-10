×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jamiefoxx | public | medicalcomplicatio

Jamie Foxx Seen for First Time in Public Since Health Scare

By    |   Monday, 10 July 2023 01:21 PM EDT

Jamie Foxx has been spotted for the first time in public since he was hospitalized earlier this year after suffering an unspecified medical complication.

TMZ released footage on Sunday showing Foxx in a boat on the Chicago River with several other guests. He appeared to be healthy and in good spirits as he showed the cameraman a peace sign.

Foxx was admitted to an Atlanta hospital in April after facing a "medical complication," his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed at the time in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery," she said, according to Variety. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Several days later it emerged that Foxx was undergoing further testing.

"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," an insider told CNN of the health scare.

Foxx later addressed fans on Instagram, writing, "Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed."

There have been few health updates since, but in May, Corinne noted that her father "has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."

"In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!" she added.

Then, last month speculation arose that the actor was hospitalized after experiencing alleged complications from the COVID-19 vaccine that left him "partially paralyzed and blind."

The theories first emerged on May 30, when Hollywood gossip columnist A.J. Benza claimed during an appearance on the "Ask Dr. Drew" podcast that Foxx was forced to get the vaccine while working on a film, according to the Independent.

Citing a source "in the room" with Foxx when he was hospitalized, Benza alleged that, after receiving the jab, Foxx developed a "blood clot in the brain" which "caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind."

The theory soon swept the internet by storm but in a statement to NBC News, Foxx's representative stated that the claims were "completely inaccurate."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Jamie Foxx has been spotted for the first time in public since he was hospitalized earlier this year after suffering an unspecified medical complication.
jamiefoxx, public, medicalcomplicatio
334
2023-21-10
Monday, 10 July 2023 01:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved