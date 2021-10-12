Jamie Lynn Spears to Release Memoir: 'Things I Should Have Said'

Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn, is set to release a memoir that will be titled, "Things I Should Have Said."

It was initially reported that the former Nickelodeon star had a book on the way that would be named "I Must Confess," which are lyrics taken from sister Britney's hit song "Baby One More Time." Backlash emerged over the rumors, but on Monday Jamie Lynn revealed the official title and cover, which was far removed from the previous title.

"I can’t believe I finally finished writing my book!!!" Jamie Lynn wrote in an Instagram post. 'Things I Should Have Said' has been in the works for quite a longggg time now."

The actress and singer explained that she began writing her book in 2017, after her daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge nearly drowned when her ATV flipped over in a pond, according to the Daily Mail.

After the near-fatal accident, Jamie Lynn said she felt compelled to share her story, but needed "healing" and "personal work" before she could share her truth "the proper way." She also revealed that the book would deal with her mental health struggles and that a portion of proceeds would be donated to the mental health advocacy nonprofit organization This Is My Brave.

"I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else," Jamie Lynn wrote in her Instagram post. "I know I still have alot of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."

Shortly before unveiling her book's title, Jamie Lynn's publisher, Worthy Publishing, dismissed the information that was first released about the memoir, including the title.

"Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, became aware earlier today that premature information about Jamie Lynn Spears' still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites," the publisher wrote in a statement. "We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family."

"Things I Should Have Said" will be released on Jan. 18, 2022. It is unclear whether or not it delves into Britney's conservatorship battle.