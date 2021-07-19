Jamie Lynn Spears Preaches Peace After Sister Britney Slams Her on Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears has broken her silence after being called out by her sister, Britney Spears, on social media.

Although the "Zoey 101" star did not directly address Britney's impassioned remarks, she alluded to them by sharing a message of peace on Instagram on Sunday.

"May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit," she captioned a series of mirror selfies showing her wearing a red outfit.

On Saturday, Britney slammed Jamie Lynn in an Instagram post in which she also revealed the reasons why she wanted to quit performing and making music.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!" she wrote. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams."

Britney further stated that she would not be performing on stage "anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think." This, she added, was something she had done for the past 13 years.

In a separate post, Britney tore down the people closest to her who "never showed up" for her when she needed them most.

"How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!???" she wrote. "How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!!"

Britney added, "If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …"

Although she did not name anyone in particular, many believed her family was the target of the post, which came shortly after Jamie Lynn wrote a lengthy post on her Instagram stories declaring her support to her sister.

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved, adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls--t. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way," she wrote, according to People.

"This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

Jamie Lynn went on to say that she was "very proud" of her sister for speaking up in court, adding that she would always support her.

"Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after," she said.

