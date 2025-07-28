Jamie Lee Curtis Slams Plastic Surgery Industry

Jamie Lee Curtis has been outspoken in her criticism of cosmetic surgery and did not hold back in a new interview, likening it to genocide.

"I've been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who've disfigured themselves," Curtis, 66, told The Guardian in an interview published July 26.

Curtis said she drew comparisons between cosmetic surgery and genocide to provoke a strong reaction.

"I've used that word for a long time, and I use it specifically because it's a strong word," said Curtis.

"I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance]," she continued. "The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers – there's a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances."

Earlier this year, Curtis spoke candidly about undergoing plastic surgery herself in the 1980s after a cinematographer refused to film her for a movie because of her appearance.

"I took it very seriously as an actor," Curtis said in an interview with "60 Minutes," according to Variety.

In "Perfect," Curtis plays an aerobic instructor who meets a journalist (John Travolta) as he investigates fitness clubs. During filming, the cinematographer reportedly took issue with Curtis' appearance.

"He was like, 'I am not shooting her today because her eyes are baggy.' I was 25. For him to say that was very embarrassing. As soon as the movie finished, I ended up having some plastic surgery," she said.

Asked about the surgery and how it went, Curtis said, "Not well."

"That's just not what you want to do when you're 25 or 26. I regretted it immediately and have regretted it since," she said. "[I regret it] way more now because I've become a really public advocate to women to say, 'You're gorgeous and perfect the way you are.'"