Jamie Lee Curtis Confirms 'Murder, She Wrote' Reboot

Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed a "Murder, She Wrote" reboot.

The actor is set to take over the role of the late Angela Lansbury's beloved mystery writer, Jessica Fletcher, in a feature adaptation of the show, which ran for 12 seasons from 1984 to 1996, according to Deadline.

Speaking about the role with "Entertainment Tonight," Curtis said she was "very excited" about the upcoming production.

"Oh, it's … happening," she said. "We're a minute away, but yeah, [I'm] very excited. Very excited. But I'm tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple of other things to hustle, but then I'll get to enjoy that work."

Curtis entered talks late last year to star in a film adaptation of "Murder, She Wrote," according to Deadline's The Dish. The project is being written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, with Amy Pascal and Lord Miller attached as producers.

Lansbury portrayed Fletcher in one of television's longest-running and most successful series. Fletcher, a retired teacher turned mystery author, frequently found herself solving real-world murders. While based in the fictional coastal town of Cabot Cove, Maine, the show often followed her to various locations as new cases emerged.

Lansbury earned four Golden Globe awards and numerous Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher, a role she later returned to in four made-for-TV movies.

Lansbury, who died Oct. 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday, previously revealed that she found the first season of the show exhausting.

"I was shocked when I learned that I had to work 12-15 hours a day, relentlessly, day in, day out," she recalled. "I had to lay down the law at one point and say, 'Look, I can't do these shows in seven days; it will have to be eight days.'"

CBS and Universal Studios agreed to keep "Murder, She Wrote," as it became a Sunday night success. Although the long days and heavy dialogue were challenging, Lansbury kept up the pace and was proud that her character inspired older women.

"Women in motion pictures have always had a difficult time being role models for other women," she said. "They've always been considered glamorous in their jobs."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.