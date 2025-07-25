WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jamie lee curtis | murder she wrote | reboot | film | television | angela lansbury

Jamie Lee Curtis Confirms 'Murder, She Wrote' Reboot

jamie lee curtis facing forward, smiling
Jamie Lee Curtis (Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 25 July 2025 12:37 PM EDT

Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed a "Murder, She Wrote" reboot.

The actor is set to take over the role of the late Angela Lansbury's beloved mystery writer, Jessica Fletcher, in a feature adaptation of the show, which ran for 12 seasons from 1984 to 1996, according to Deadline.

Speaking about the role with "Entertainment Tonight," Curtis said she was "very excited" about the upcoming production.

"Oh, it's … happening," she said. "We're a minute away, but yeah, [I'm] very excited. Very excited. But I'm tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple of other things to hustle, but then I'll get to enjoy that work."

Curtis entered talks late last year to star in a film adaptation of "Murder, She Wrote," according to Deadline's The Dish. The project is being written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, with Amy Pascal and Lord Miller attached as producers.

Lansbury portrayed Fletcher in one of television's longest-running and most successful series. Fletcher, a retired teacher turned mystery author, frequently found herself solving real-world murders. While based in the fictional coastal town of Cabot Cove, Maine, the show often followed her to various locations as new cases emerged.

Lansbury earned four Golden Globe awards and numerous Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher, a role she later returned to in four made-for-TV movies.

Lansbury, who died Oct. 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday, previously revealed that she found the first season of the show exhausting.

"I was shocked when I learned that I had to work 12-15 hours a day, relentlessly, day in, day out," she recalled. "I had to lay down the law at one point and say, 'Look, I can't do these shows in seven days; it will have to be eight days.'"

CBS and Universal Studios agreed to keep "Murder, She Wrote," as it became a Sunday night success. Although the long days and heavy dialogue were challenging, Lansbury kept up the pace and was proud that her character inspired older women.

"Women in motion pictures have always had a difficult time being role models for other women," she said. "They've always been considered glamorous in their jobs."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed a "Murder, She Wrote" reboot.
jamie lee curtis, murder she wrote, reboot, film, television, angela lansbury
377
2025-37-25
Friday, 25 July 2025 12:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved