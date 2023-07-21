Jamie Foxx Shares Update 3 Months After Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx is teasing his next move three months after suffering an unspecified medical emergency.

In a new post shared to his Instagram and cross-posted to BetMGM's account, the actor is seen standing beside a golden race car, dressed in a tuxedo.

"Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon," he captioned the photos.

According to People, Foxx is currently in Las Vegas collaborating with the MGM Resorts-affiliated sports betting company. He's set to feature in their commercials for the football season and beyond as part of a new campaign.

The timing of the photo remains uncertain, but it marks the actor's first to be shared on his social media since he faced a "medical complication" that led to several weeks of hospitalization in April.

Information about his health has been limited since then. Despite being in Atlanta for the filming of the Netflix action-comedy "Back in Action" alongside Cameron Diaz at the time, reports clarified that the incident did not take place on set.

In early May, Foxx broke his silence by posting on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the support he received, saying, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Later, on May 12, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, took to Instagram to address rumors surrounding her father's health and set the record straight. She refuted claims that the family was bracing for the worst and provided an update on her father's health.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild," she wrote at the time, according to Entertainment Weekly. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

In more recent sightings, Foxx was seen in Chicago, enjoying some leisure time by practicing his golf skills at Topgolf and cruising along the Chicago River on a boat.