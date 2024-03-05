Jamie Foxx to Address Health Scare: 'I'll Tell You in My Way'

Nearly a year has passed since Jamie Foxx suffered an undisclosed medical emergency, and he is finally ready to open up about it.

The 56-year-old Oscar winner reflected on the ordeal upon accepting the African American Film Critics Association's Producers Award for his company Foxxhole Productions Sunday at the 7th Annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon.

"I'm so thankful and I get emotional because it's beyond the scope," he said, telling everyone to "cherish life" and their loved ones, according to People. "I had some people in my life that really made sure I was here because it was in dire straits."

Foxx suffered from a medical complication April 11, 2023, while filming the movie "Back in Action" in Atlanta.

"Everybody wants to know what happened, and I'm gonna tell you what happened, but I got to do it in my way," he said Sunday, explaining he would detail his health journey in an upcoming stand-up comedy special.

In December, Foxx shared details about his health scare during an emotional acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television event in Los Angeles.

"I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things," Foxx said as he accepted the Vanguard Award for his performance in "The Burial," according to People.

"It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk too," he added.

"It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. It's different."

"I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough when you almost," he added, "when it's almost over, when you see the tunnel."

Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, first revealed her father had suffered a "medical complication" in a statement In April.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," shared Corinne Foxx in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family, according to People.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement read. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

His daughter gave another update shortly after, saying Foxx was out of the hospital and "recuperating."