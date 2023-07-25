Jamie Foxx on Hospitalization: Went to Hell and Back

Jamie Foxx offered a glimpse into his recovery months after his family announced that he had "experienced a medical complication."

The 55-year-old actor and comedian, who was hospitalized in April, took to Instagram to share a health update while also thanking fans for their prayers.

"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," Foxx said, adding that although he knew people wanted to see him amid his recovery, "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

He expressed gratitude to his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx, as well as to God and the medical professionals who saved his life.

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way. ... And y'all know they kept it air tight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these," he said.

While Foxx dispelled rumors that he was blind, paralyzed, or a clone, he did not disclose his condition.

"I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I'm coming back," he said. "I'm able to work."

Foxx added that fans may see him "burst into tears" on occasion because "it's been tough, man, I was sick. But now I've got my legs under me so you're going to see me."

Foxx has maintained a low profile since his hospitalization, but last week used social media to tease his next move. In a new post shared to his Instagram and cross-posted to BetMGM's account, Foxx is seen standing beside a golden race car, dressed in a tuxedo.

"Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon," he captioned the photos.

According to People, Foxx is currently in Las Vegas collaborating with the MGM Resorts-affiliated sports betting company. He's set to feature in their commercials for the football season and beyond as part of a new campaign.