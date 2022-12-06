James Woods Declares Exit From Twitter After Vowing to Sue

James Woods has announced his departure from Twitter days after vowing to sue the social media platform.

The conservative actor shared the news Monday, though his decision does not appear to be linked to a form of protest against the company but more out of a desire to live a life away from social media in general.

"I've come to the decision that social media is a collection of echo chambers, and those with the biggest bullhorns are decimating conversations of merit. It's simply too exhausting to endure honestly," Woods tweeted. "I have a wonderful life. I'm going to go enjoy it. God bless you all."

Last week Woods said during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he intended to sue Twitter following revelations that the Democratic National Committee may have requested that the platform censor him over a tweet about Hunter Biden.

"Whether I win or lose, I am going to stand up for the rights that every American — not a so-called celebrity," he said, according to Mediaite. "I'm not a celebrity — I'm hardly recognizable anymore because my career has been destroyed by these very people."

This is not the first time Woods has announced his exit from Twitter. In 2016, the actor said he was quitting the platform over censorship concerns. At the time, Twitter had suspended multiple accounts associated with alt-right supporters in an effort to ban hate speech.

"Since Twitter is now in the censorship business, I will no longer use its service for my constitutional right to free speech," Woods wrote in his last message, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The tweet was accompanied by an image of an article stating that "Twitter's alt-right ban may backfire."

Woods also updated his bio at the time to read: "Twitter has now sadly abdicated its position as a sole beacon of free speech. Voltaire's famous dictum has been quietly buried by these left wing savages," The Hollywood Reporter noted.