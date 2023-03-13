Oscar Winner James Martin Returning to Starbucks Job

Actor James Martin, who starred in the Oscar-winning short film "An Irish Goodbye," has revealed that he has chosen to go back to his Starbucks day job.

The star, who has Down's Syndrome, made the announcement while celebrating his 31st birthday on stage at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday.

Co-director Tom Berkeley, who took to the stage to accept the award, first led the A-list crowd to sing Happy Birthday to James.

"This award is actually the second most important thing about today because it's James' birthday," Berkeley explained, according to the Daily Mail.

"He's out here in Hollywood wearing a leopard-print suit jacket. We would love to use the rest of our time up here to sing to James," he continued.

James, who has been lauded for his performance in "An Irish Goodbye," later made the big announcement that he would be resuming his job at Starbucks.

"I help out with all the customers. I've been doing that a long time. It's nice," he said.

According to the Daily Mail, James also works as a chef at a local restaurant Scalini.

James's father, Ivan Martin, told BBC that he did not see his son swapping his jobs for fame "any time soon." He added that his son tackled everything with enthusiasm and passion, and it has paid off.

"He loves the acting, he's loved this ride with the Oscars and the Baftas," said Ivan. "All I ever wanted for James was that he'd be happy; I'll tell you what, he's happy now."

Since the win, the father and son have not spoken directly to one another as James was attending Elton John's annual Aids Foundation Academy Awards party.

Speaking with The Irish Times, Ivan said that James' mother accompanied him to the Academy Awards while the rest of the family were at home watching the ceremony on television

"It was just fantastic to see it. We couldn't believe it when it was read out," he said.