James Corden Tests Positive for COVID, Pauses Production of 'Late Late Show'

James Corden was forced to pause production of "The Late Late Show" after testing positive for COVID-19.

The actor shared the news Thursday on Instagram, saying that he felt "completely fine."

"I just tested positive for [COVID-]19," he announced in a written statement. "I'm fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine."

Corden added that the show "will be off the air for the next few days."

"Stay safe everyone," he concluded. "All my love, James x."

According to Fox News, actor and rocker Jared Leto was scheduled to appear on Thursday's episode. Reruns of the show will now be aired until Jan. 18, when new episodes are reported to begin airing again.

Corden joins several other TV personalities who announced positive COVID-19 test results in recent days. On Monday, fellow late-night host Seth Meyers shared similar news on Twitter.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)" he wrote. "We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

Jimmy Fallon meanwhile revealed on Monday that he had tested positive "on the first day of our holiday break" but said that, because he had been vaccinated and received his booster shot, he only experienced "mild symptoms." Whoopi Goldberg also opened up about her COVID-19 experience this week, saying that she was shocked when her test came back positive.

"It was a shock because you know, I'm triple vaxxed, haven't been anywhere, haven't done anything, but that's the thing about the omicron. You just don't know where it is," she said during a virtual appearance on "The View," according to People. "You don't know where it is, who's got it, who's passing it. So you know, it's one of those things where you think, I've done everything I was supposed to do."