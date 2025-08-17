James Comey: Swift's Music 'Coping Mechanism' for Me vs. Trump

Disgraced and fired former FBI Director James Comey revealed Sunday he relies on Taylor Swift's music as a "coping mechanism" to deal with his animosity toward President Donald Trump.

In a video posted to his Substack, Comey said he finds comfort in Swift's example of not giving critics power over her life.

"While our elderly makeup-covered president is posting about whether Taylor Swift is still hot and declaring that he can't stand her, what's she doing?" Comey asked. "Living her best life, producing great music and as she urged all of us to do ... not giving the jerks power over her mind."

Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017 and has since become one of his fiercest critics, described himself as a longtime "Swiftie," even boasting of attending multiple concerts and participating in a family group chat about the pop star. His favorite Swift songs, he added, are "All Too Well" and "Exile."

The former FBI chief said Swift's message helps him avoid adopting the sharp-edged tactics, while he has delivered his own attacks on Trump, including a shell game that he feigned not knowing was a political message to "86" the U.S. president amid multiple assassination attempts against Trump.

"I struggle with how to stand up to bullies without letting their meanness infect me and change me," Comey said, ignoring the fact his shell post was potentially viewed as veiled call for assassination of his longtime nemesis that fired him.

Swift, who endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 and Kamala Harris in 2024, has drawn Trump's ire on multiple occasions.

Trump declared last year, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," and more recently said the singer is "no longer hot."

Comey concluded his video by thanking Swift directly: "Nobody should have power over us. Thank you, Taylor Swift."

Comey is reportedly under Justice Department investigation.