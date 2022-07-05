James Cameron Claps Back at 'Avatar' Critics

James Cameron has hit back at criticism over his box-office hit "Avatar."

Back in 2009, the film became the biggest box-office smash hit of all time but that has not stopped people from trashing "Avatar" and its upcoming sequel, "Avatar: The Way Of Water," online. Cameron however, is not worried about what people are saying.

"The trolls will have it that nobody gives a s*** and they can't remember the characters' names or one damn thing that happened in the movie," he told Empire. "Then they see the movie again and go, 'Oh, okay, excuse me, let me just shut the f*** up right now.' So I'm not worried about that."

Cameron also shrugged off concerns people had about super-sized cinema runtimes. The original "Avatar" film comes in at around 160 minutes while "The Way Of Water" clocks in at around three hours.

"I don't want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours," he said. "I can almost write this part of the review. 'The agonizingly long three-hour movie…' It's like, give me a f****** break. I've watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here's the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it's okay to get up and go pee."

Cameron's next vision is to create an epic new four-film saga set in the same universe with the first of those films, "The Way Of Water," set to hit cinemas in December. The as-yet-untitled third will follow in 2024 with Avatar 4 and 5 to go into production down the line. However, Cameron revealed that he may not be involved in the final two films.

"The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming," Cameron admitted to Empire. "I've got some other things I'm developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time – I don't know if that's after three or after four – I'll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I'm also interested in. Or maybe not. I don't know."